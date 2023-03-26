Blast in Tula region caused by Ukrainian Tu-141 Strizh drone carrying explosive substance

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The blast in the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region was caused by an unmanned aerial vehicle, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"The blast in the Tula region was caused by a tactical reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

"The explosion in the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region was caused by a Ukrainian Tu-141 Strizh unmanned aerial vehicle. The drone was stuffed with explosive substances," the spokesman specified.

According to the local emergencies call center, the blast occurred at 3.19 p.m. Moscow time. Three people received fragmentation wounds, one of them was taken to a hospital. Three apartment blocks and four household structures were damaged.