Terror attack prevented in Energodar in Zaporozhye region

MELITOPOL, March 24. /TASS/. A terror attack has been prevented in the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are With Russia movement, said on Friday.

"Law enforcement officers have prevented a terror attack in Energodar. They exposed a safe house supposedly used by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, the search of the premises yielded 150 grams of explosive substances and components for makeshift bombs - mobile phones with soldered wires and batteries. Part from that, law enforcement officers seized 40 sniper cartridges of the 7.62mm caliber and Ukrainian uniforms, he added.