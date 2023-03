DONETSK, March 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired three rockets from a US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system on Friday, targeting the city center of Gorlovka, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"At 02.04 a.m. local time, three HIMARS rockets were fired towards Gorlovka (central city district)," the mission said on its Telegram channel.