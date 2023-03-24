Two Ukrainian servicemen sentenced to jail in DPR for killing civilians

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian servicemen, found guilty of crimes against civilians, have been sentenced to 25 years behind bars each in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"On the basis of evidence, gathered by military investigative agencies of the Russian Investigative Committee, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic delivered its verdict to Ukrainian citizens Andrey Naiden and Danila Kolenov. They were found guilty of brutal treatment of the civilian population and of using prohibited methods of warfare, and of a murder of two individuals, committed in a group. Each of them was sentenced to 25 years in prison," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Naiden and Kolenov, along with other Ukrainian military, were stationed on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol until May 18, 2022.

"On March 5, 2022, they entered combat duty <…> with tasks of defending their position and controlling the perimeter," the statement says. "While on duty, they saw two men. Knowing for certain that those people were unarmed non-combatants, the Ukrainian servicemen shoot to kill. Naiden made more than 15 shots, while Kolenov fired over 10 shots, inflicting mortal wounds to those civilians," the committee said.

"The Investigative Committee is taking complex measures to bring to justice all those responsible for similar crimes, regardless of how long ago they were committed," Russian investigators said.