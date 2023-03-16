Fire in Rostov-on-Don border control directorate completely extinguished

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The fire at the Federal Security Service (FSB) border control directorate in Rostov-on-Don has been completely extinguished, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"The fire has been completely eliminated, the debris is being removed," the source said.

Earlier, a source in emergency services told TASS that one person died and two got injured in the fire. The authorities have confirmed one person hospitalized. The fire covered area of 880 square meters. According to the authorities, two wall of the building collapsed. The fire poses no threats to residents of nearby buildings.