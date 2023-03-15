Over 20 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, March 16. /TASS/. Twenty-one shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, with 104 shells being fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems to shell the cities of Donetsk, Makeyevka, Mineralnoye, Panteleimonovka, Shirokaya Balka, and Yasinivataya.

Four civilians, including two children, were wounded, 15 dwelling houses and two civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.