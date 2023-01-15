Investigative Committee opens over 2,000 cases against Ukrainian nationalists — LPR head

LUGANSK, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has so far opened more than 2,000 criminal cases against Ukrainian nationalists, with 118,000 residents of Donbass recognized as victims, the Acting Head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Up to date, the Investigative Committee has opened more than 2,000 criminal cases against more than 600 Ukrainian nationalists. More than 118,000 residents of Donbass have been recognized as victims," he wrote on Sunday on his Telegram channel, congratulating the committee’s employees on the 12th anniversary of the agency’s creation.

Pasechnik added that for eight years, international human rights and judicial instances have evaded legal assessment of Kiev's actions, ignoring the opinion of civilians who suffered from the actions of nationalists. "Under these conditions, the Russian Investigative Committee has become a hope for the residents of Donbass in terms of the triumph of justice and punishment of war criminals," he said.

Mass protests broke out in Ukraine’s eastern territories inhabited mostly by the Russian-speaking population following a coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014 and President Viktor Yanukovich’s removal from power. In mid-April of the same year, Kiev’s authorities launched a military operation in Donbass in response. Heavy artillery attacks on residential quarters, including the use of aviation, caused a massive humanitarian disaster in the region.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and the LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and the Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. Later, the State Duma and the Federation Council (the lower and upper houses of Russia’s parliament) approved legislation on ratifying these treaties, as well as federal constitutional laws on the accession of the four regions to Russia.