Kiev troops shelled DPR areas 27 times in past 24 hours

DONETSK, January 14. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 27 shelling attacks targeting populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), firing a total of 135 various munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, the mission reported 27 shelling attacks by the armed formations of Ukraine. The adversary carried out 17 shelling attacks involving 155mm, 152mm and 122mm munitions in the Donetsk zone, four MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems] attacks in the Yasinovataya zone and six attacks involving 155mm munitions in the Gorlovka zone," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

"Overall, 135 various munitions were fired," the statement says.

No deaths or injuries among civilians were reported over that period.