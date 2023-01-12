Ukrainian attack leaves civilian wounded in Donetsk

DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling left a civilian wounded in the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement.

"The DPR mission has received additional information on civilian casualties. A man born in 1957 suffered wounds in the Petrovsky District of Donetsk," the statement reads.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired three NATO-standard 155 mm munitions at the city.