Ukrainian military shells DPR territory 18 times in past day

DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 18 times on Wednesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Thursday.

"The mission recorded 18 shelling attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past day. On the Donetsk frontline, the enemy carried out ten attacks using multiple rocket launchers, as well as 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery. Eight attacks involving 155 mm artillery took place along the Gorlovka frontline. A total of 90 munitions were fired," the statement reads.

The attacks killed a civilian and left two people wounded.