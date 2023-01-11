Civilian dies after Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka — Mayor

DONETSK, January 11. /TASS/. A civilian Gorlovka resident, injured in Ukrainian shelling, died in a hospital, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said Wednesday.

"The civilian Gorlovka resident, born in 1955, injured in the shelling, succumbed to injuries, incompatible with life. The medics fought for his life to the end," the Mayor said on his Telegram channel.

The man was injured during the morning Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka. According to the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes, Ukrainian forces carried out 2 strikes with 155-mm artillery within 15 minutes. A total of 14 shells were fired.