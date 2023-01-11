Six injured in knife attack at Paris train station — Interior Ministry

PARIS, January 11./TASS/. The number of people injured in a stabbing attack at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris has grown to six, with one victim in serious condition, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the BFM TV channel on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary reports, six people were stabbed, including one who is in serious condition," the minister said.

He also said that a border police officer was among the victims.

The minister stressed that law enforcement officers responded promptly to the incident. "At 6:42 a.m. (8:42 a.m. Moscow time) the attacker began threatening visitors at the station with a knife, while at 6:43 a.m. (8:43 a.m. Moscow time) he was neutralized," Gerald Darmanin pointed out, adding that the attacker was wounded by a police officer who was on his way home from duty.

According to the minister, the attacker is "between life and death." Law enforcement officials are looking into the incident, investigating whether the attacker had terrorist motives.