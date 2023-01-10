Warehouse blaze in northeast Moscow stamped out

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A warehouse fire covering an area of 2,000 square meters in northeast Moscow has been put out, the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"The fire has been declared extinguished," the agency's source said.

On Tuesday afternoon a fire broke out in a multilevel three-storey building on Dobrolyubova Street in a perfume warehouse. The initial area of the fire was 1,000 square meters, later it expanded to 2,000 square meters. The central part of the burning warehouse collapsed on an area of 500 square meters. The blaze was given a heightened level of difficulty. At 3:16 p.m. (Moscow Time), the fire was localized. A dormitory is located in the administrative part of the building where the blaze started. A total of 233 people were evacuated from there before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

More than 140 people and almost 50 vehicles were involved in extinguishing the fire, including two Moscow Aviation Center helicopters, which made four water drops. An air measurement laboratory arrived too. The prosecutor's office launched investigation into the blaze.