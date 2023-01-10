Ukrenergo imposes emergency power cuts in Ukraine

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. The energy company Ukrenergo on Tuesday imposed emergency power cuts across Ukraine after previously established consumption limits were exceeded in numerous regions.

"Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased due to low temperatures and strong winds in most regions. <...> Unfortunately, in many regions the limits have already been exceeded, so emergency cuts are being used to keep the power system stable," the company said on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that in some regions there is damage to the networks of distribution system operators due to severe weather conditions. "In the frontline regions in the east and south, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to significant damage to power grids because of heavy military activity," the company added.

On Monday, Ukrenergo reported limits on power consumption as it rose sharply amid lower temperatures, particularly from industry and business as the working week began.

"The power system is not yet able to cover consumption in full," the company said. Ukrenergo urged residents of Ukraine to consume electricity wisely. This, according to the company, would reduce the load and help to avoid emergency cuts.