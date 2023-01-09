All people evacuated following An-2 aircraft crash in Russia’s north — emergencies service

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Rescuers evacuated all people from an Antonov An-2 passenger aircraft, which was reported to crash-land earlier in the day in the Nenets Autonomous Region in northern Russia, a source in the local emergencies service told TASS on Monday.

"The evacuation has been completed. All on board of the aircraft were safely transported to the village of Karataika," the source said.

The An-2 plane heading from Naryan-Mar to Karataika and Varandei crash-landed 10 kilometers (some 6.2 miles) from the settlement of Karataika on January 9. There were two crewmembers and ten passengers aboard the plane. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and 10 others were injured in the crash.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under part 3, article 263 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Violation of Air Safety and Aircraft Operation Rules Causing the Death of Two or More People Through Negligence’).

The regional authorities’ press office announced to TASS earlier that a pilot and a female passenger died when the plane crash-landed.