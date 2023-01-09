Azur Air jetliner from Moscow landed in India after bomb report — Indian official

New Delhi, January 9. /TASS/. An Azur Air jetliner headed from Moscow to Goa on Monday made an emergency landing in the Indian state of Gujarat after a bomb report, an official at the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry told TASS.

"Unidentified people reported a bomb onboard Azur Air flight No. 2401 that was headed from Moscow to Goa. The plane was urgently landed at an airfield in the state of Gujarat," he said.

Passengers are currently disembarking the plane, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Gujarat is several hundred kilometers away from the state of Goa.