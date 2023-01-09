Crashed An-2 plane was flying in fog conditions — aviation squadron

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The An-2 plane that made a hard landing in the Nenets Autonomous Region was flying amid fog and polar night, says CEO of the Naryan-Mar United Aviation Squadron Valery Ostapchuk.

"Two crew members, 10 passengers on board. We do not know what happened yet, only that an emergency radio beacon went off. We have polar night and fog here. Ground brigades have been dispatched to provide aid," Ostapchuk told TASS.

The crash area has weak eastern winds of about 2-5 m/s and temperature of about -15 Celsius, meteorologists told TASS. Overall, the region experiences light snowfall and winds with gushes of up to 16 m/s, with night temperatures falling to -24 degrees.