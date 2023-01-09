Passenger An-2 plane crashes in Nenets Autonomous Region, 2 presumed dead

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. An An-2 passenger plane with passengers onboard crashed in Russia’s Nenets Autonomous region due to icing, killing two people, according to preliminary information, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"Icing caused a crash of an An-2 plane 10 kilometers away from the settlement of Karatayka. The plane carried 12 people - two crew members and 10 passengers. One passenger was able to call emergency services. According to preliminary information, two people died," the source said, adding that rescuers are on their way.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that the plane made a hard landing in the Nenets Autonomous Region.

"At 15:15, an An-2 plane en route from Naryan-Mar to Karatayka and Varandey made a hard landing 10 kilometers away from the settlement of Karatayka. According to preliminary information, there are 2 crew members and 10 passengers on board. One passenger said over the phone that two people died," the Ministry said, adding that rescuers are already moving to the crash site on snowmobiles and a helicopter.