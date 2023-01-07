Explosion at pipeline in LPR leaves about 11,000 people without gas

LUGANSK, January 7. /TASS/. An explosion occurred at a main pipeline in the town of Lutugino in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) leaving about 11,000 consumers without gas, the Luganskgaz state enterprise reported on Saturday.

"On the evening of January 7, an explosion with a subsequent fire occurred at a main pipeline in the town of Lutugino. Currently, specialists from the Luganskgaz state enterprise led by its leadership are at the incident site and work on extinguishing the blaze is underway. At this time, about 11,000 consumers in the Lutuginsky district are temporarily without gas supply," the enterprise reported on its Telegram channel.

No specific timeframe for restored gas supplies has been reported.