Traffic accident kills five in Russia’s Siberian region of Kemerovo

KEMEROVO, January 2. /TASS/. Five people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in Russia’s Kemerovo Region, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"According to preliminary information, a Lada Granta drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes-Benz Actros truck. The accident killed five people, including the driver and four passengers of the Lada," the statement reads.

Traffic police officers and investigators from a local police department are working at the scene.