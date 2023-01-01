Woman attempted entering UN Headquarters in car, press service says

UNITED NATIONS, January 2. /TASS/. An unknown woman attempted to drive into the territory of the UN Headquarters in New York closed during holidays, the UN press service told TASS.

"A woman tried to enter UNHQ [United Nations Headquarters - TASS] with her vehicle a number of times this morning. She never made it in and there was never a threat to the UN. NYPD [New York Police Department - TASS] responded and dealt with the individual," the press service said.

The woman did not attempt to deliberately ram through the gate, the New York Police Department told TASS.