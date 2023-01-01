Brazil’s police detain man for trying to bring pyrotechnics to presidential inauguration

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 1. /TASS/. The police of the Brazilian capital have detained a man for trying to bring pyrotechnics and a blade weapon to the inauguration of the newly-elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"The man arrived from Rio de Janeiro with the aim to attend the event. He was searched and pyrotechnic devices and a kitchen knife were found on him," a statement on a police website says.

Due to tightened security measures in the Brazilian capital on the inauguration day all those in the center of Brasilia are prohibited from carrying pyrotechnics, weapons and items resembling weapons, explosives, loudspeakers and pointed objects.

On Sunday, Brasilia sees the inauguration ceremony of the country's newly-elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and related celebrations. The ceremony will be attended by 65 foreign delegations, including 17 at the level of the head of state. The Russian delegation is led by the speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko. Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is expected to arrive from Beijing.