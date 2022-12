LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired HIMARS rockets towards the city of Stakhanov in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the early hours of Friday, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

Three rockets were fired towards Stakhanov at 01:08 Moscow time on Friday, the mission said.