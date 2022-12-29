Moscow-Kaliningrad flight passengers safely evacuated after reported fire onboard

YEKATERINBURG, December 29. The crew and passengers of an air jet, which was en route from Moscow to Kaliningrad, were safely evacuated after a reported fire on board of the aircraft upon the take-off in the Russian capital on December 29, Ural Airlines company reported on Thursday.

"A thermal runaway was registered with one of the aircraft’s passengers as he used a power-bank device. It resulted in a subsequent fire," the company’s spokesman said adding that the incident took place at the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow.

"The plane’s crew reacted promptly putting off the fire in a matter of seconds. Passengers were ordered to be evacuated," the spokesman said adding that there were no reported casualties following the incident.

The spokesman noted that all passengers were organized to board the next available flight from Moscow to Kaliningrad, while the company announced that it launched a probe into the incident.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian air carriers in terms of passengers’ turnover and the company is using Airbus aircraft.