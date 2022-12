SEOUL, December 26. /TASS/. A South Korean Air Force KA-1 light jet plane crashed in the Hoengseong County of the Gangwon Province, Yonhap reported on Monday, adding that the crew was not injured in the incident.

According to the report, the incident took place at about 11:40 local time. There were two pilots aboard, they were not injured, but got sent to a hospital anyway. The military is investigating the incident.