Death toll due to snowstorm in the US growing to 23 — TV

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. At least 23 people died as a result various accidents related to the snowstorm in the US, NBC News TV Channel reports.

"At least 23 people have died in weather-related fatalities. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado and Michigan," the TV Channel said.

According to flightaware.com, more than 2,300 flights were canceled due to poor weather in the US. About 240,000 users remain without electricity due to the snowstorm in the country, the poweroutage.us web portal reported.