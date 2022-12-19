Injury toll in shelling attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region rises to ten

BELGOROD, December 19. /TASS/. The number of people injured in Sunday’s Ukrainian shelling attack on the Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region has risen to ten, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on the VKontakte social media platform on Monday.

"It was a hard day yesterday. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out shelling attacks. One person was killed and ten suffered injuries in Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. Seven of those injured are already at home, receiving outpatient care. Those who remain hospitalized are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," the statement reads.

The shelling damaged 75 residential and industrial buildings, as well as about 40 vehicles.

"Work is underway to create and restore thermal envelopes because it clearly needs to be done as soon as possible," Gladkov added.