Two people injured in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A young woman and a man have been wounded as a result of a bombardment of the Krasnaya Yaruga settlement in the Belgorod Region, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Monday.

"Updated information on the shelling of Krasnaya Yaruga. There have been casualties. A young woman with shrapnel wounds received medical aid on site, is now observed on an outpatient basis. A man had a concussion, received medical aid and declined hospitalization," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.