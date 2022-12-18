Three people wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Three people were wounded in Donetsk’s western and northwestern suburbs as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"Two people were wounded in the Alexandrovka neighborhood and one - in the city’s Kuibyshevsky district," it said.

Donetsk came under rocket shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday evening. Most of the rockets hit the city’s central districts. Ukrainian rockets damaged two buildings of Donetsk’s Kalinin Hospital, killing one patient and wounding another one.