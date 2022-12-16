Moldova reports interruptions in energy system over strikes on Ukraine

CHISINAU, December 16. /TASS/. The Moldelectrica state enterprise reported glitches in Moldova’s electric power system on Friday and warned of possible power outages triggered by strikes on Ukraine.

"We are informing of interruptions in the energy system of the Republic of Moldova caused by strikes on the Ukrainian energy system. Currently, all consumers are receiving electric power but the risk of power cuts is high," according to a statement on the enterprise’s Facebook page (owned by US corporation Meta, outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia).

In late November, mass power outages across Moldova occurred after an automatic control system kicked in on the line the country uses to receive electric power from Romania, once the Ukrainian power system broke down. As a result, the consumers in Moldova and the self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria have been without power for several hours.