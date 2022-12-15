An-12 plane bursts into flames after emergency landing in Siberia — airport

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 15. /TASS/. An Antonov An-12 plane burst into flames after its emergency landing at Tolmachyovo Airport in Novosibirsk in Western Siberia, the airport’s press office told TASS on Thursday.

A video uploaded on social networks on Thursday showed an An-12 plane with a burning engine at Tolmachyovo Airport. The plane’s fuselage bears the Irkut inscription.

"At 12:57 (08:57) the An-12 crew made an emergency landing at Tolmachyovo Airport due to an engine failure. In the process of its taxiing to a parking area, flames were observed in the wing’s right-side portion near the fourth engine. The airport’s emergency services put out the fire. There are no persons hurt in the incident," the press office said.

TASS has not yet received a prompt commentary from law-enforcement officials and intends to get it later. TASS also requested information from the Irkut corporation.