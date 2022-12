MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. A fishing boat with a crew of 12 is in distress in Sakhalin, the emergency services told TASS on Thursday.

"A vessel belonging to a Sakhalin fishery is in distress near Paramushir Island. The crew has prepared a raft for evacuation. In all, there are 12 people onboard," a source in the emergency services said.

According to the source, the sea runs high. Wind gusts reach 25 meters per second. The emergency services added that there are no casualties.