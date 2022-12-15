Number of injured in oil refinery fire in Eastern Siberia rises to five — officials

IRKUTSK, December 15. /TASS/. The number of those injured in a fire at an oil refinery in Eastern Siberia’s Angarsk has increased to five, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday, citing updated information.

Of them, one is in hospital and the other four are receiving outpatient treatment, he said.

According to the governor, the Angarsk Petrochemical Company is currently convening an Emergencies Commission meeting. Meanwhile, a check revealed no damage in adjacent blocks of flats, he added.