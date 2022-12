IRKUTSK, December 15. /TASS/. Two people were injured in a fire at an oil refinery in Eastern Siberia’s Angarsk, the governor of the Irkutsk Region, Igor Kobzev, wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The regional health ministry said two people had been injured. They were taken to Medical Unit 36," he said.

Meanwhile, the fire has been localized on an area of 2,500 square meters, the Emergencies Ministry’s department for the Irkutsk Region said.