IRKUTSK, December 15. /TASS/. A fire is raging on an area of 2,500 square meters at an oil refinery in Eastern Siberia’s Angarsk, Mayor Sergey Petrov told TASS on Thursday.

"An oil refinery [is on fire] on an area of 2,500 square meters," Petrov said, adding that information on casualties is being clarified.