BUENOS AIRES, December 13. /TASS/. Four individuals died and thirty were injured during antigovernment protests in Peru, the Ministry of Health of the country tweeted.

"The Ministry of Health informs that eight individuals have been hospitalized, thirty have been discharged from hospitals, and four died during manifestations in different regions of the country," the authority said.

Protests in Peru started after Pedro Castillo was removed from the post of the head of state last week.