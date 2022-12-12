One woman killed, one more wounded in DPR’s Gorlovka in shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. A woman was killed and another one was wounded in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko said on Monday.

"Regrettably, one person was killed and one more was wounded. Clear-up works continue," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, the woman died under the debris.

It was reported earlier that several apartment blocks were damaged as a result of the shelling attack.