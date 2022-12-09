Open flames extinguished in home improvement store outside Moscow

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Firefighters extinguished open flames in an OBI home improvement store outside Moscow, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"It was announced that open flames had been put out," the spokesperson said.

A fire in the store was reported at 5:58 am after a fire alarm had gone off. It took firefighters four minutes to arrive at the scene. The fire was localized on an area of 7,000 square meters by 8:25 am. The building’s roof collapsed on an area of 5,000 square meters. The fire killed one person.