Man who wounded policeman in Novoshakhtinsk detained — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 7. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have detained a man who, according to preliminary reports, opened fire on police officers in the Rostov Region’s Novoshakhtinsk suburb the day before and wounded one of the officers, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said on Wednesday on his Telegram channel.

"The perpetrator of the crime has been detained. As a result of well-coordinated operational and investigative actions he was found in an empty building near Novoshakhtinsk. Investigations are underway," the report said.

Yesterday a man wearing a camouflage uniform opened fire on police in the city’s suburbs around noon, then fled the crime scene. One of the policemen was wounded by the gunfire. The Rostov regional Investigation Committee opened a criminal case over the incident based on the articles of endangering the life of a police officer and illegal arms trafficking.

The condition of the injured policeman has been classified by doctors as stable. He was hospitalized in Novoshakhtinsk city hospital.