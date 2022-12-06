Death toll after partial collapse of a residential house in Nizhnevartovsk rises to seven

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The death toll after a partial collapse of a residential house in Nizhnevartovsk has risen to seven people after the rescuers found a body of the deceased during the removal of debris, the press service of the Main Directorate of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, they found it [the body], according preliminary information. Now the employees of the investigative committee have been called to the place to carry out investigative actions. For the time being, the removal of the rubble has been suspended," a spokesman said.