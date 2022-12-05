Criminal case opened into household gas explosion in Yaroslavl that left one injured

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Investigators have opened a criminal case into a household gas explosion in an apartment building in Yaroslavl in central Russia, in which one was injured, the local department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

Household gas exploded in an apartment building in Yaroslavl’s Leninsky District earlier on Monday, injuring a 40-year-old resident who has already been hospitalized. Rescuers have evacuated 44 people from the building.

Regional prosecutors are conducting a probe into the safety of using household gas equipment.