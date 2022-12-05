DPR says Ukrainian forces fired 10 MLRS Grad rockets at Donetsk

DONETSK, December 5. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine has said that Ukrainian forces shelled the Voroshilovsky District of Donetsk with MLRS Grad on Monday morning, firing 10 rockets.

"Shelling by Ukrainian armed formations has been detected at 03:49 from the settlement of Tonenkoye toward the city of Donetsk (Voroshilovsky District), with 10 Grad rockets fired," the mission said on Telegram.

The mission said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk 20 times, firing almost 80 rounds.