Fire breaks out at Mikoyan meat processing plant in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A major fire broke out on Friday evening on the territory of the Mikoyan meat processing plant in Moscow, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"When the first firefighting crews arrived at the scene, they found that the roof of an industrial warehouse on the territory of the Mikoyan meat processing plant was on fire," a spokesperson said.

Fire and plumes of smoke are rising from the building’s roof.

More than 100 firefighters and 30 vehicles are involved in the firefighting effort, the ministry said.

A source in the Russian capital’s emergency services said 13 people have been evacuated.

"A total of 13 people have been evacuated from the territory of a warehouse at the Mikoyan meat processing plant," the source said. "According to preliminary information, there have been no injuries."

The blaze was classified as a category two fire on a scale of five, emergency sources told TASS.