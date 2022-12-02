Ukrainian military shells Starobelsk, Khorosheye with HIMARS rockets

LUGANSK, December 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled the town of Starobelsk and the village of Khorosheye with four HIMARS rockets each, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement on Friday.

"Ukrainian troops staged a shelling attack at the settlement of Khorosheye with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers (four rockets) at 01:32 am, at Starobelsk with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers (four rockets) at 03:00 am. There was no immediate information about casualties or damage," according to the statement posted on the mission’s Telegram channel.