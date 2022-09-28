Plane from Moscow that diverted flight to Almaty lands safely at Sheremetyevo

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A passenger plane flying from Moscow to Almaty has landed safely at Sheremetyevo Airport after discovering a possible malfunction during the flight, aviation services told TASS.

"The plane has landed safely at Sheremetyevo. The cause of a possible malfunction is being established," the source said.

Earlier, it was reported that the flight on route from Moscow to Almaty was returning to Sheremetyevo due to a possible malfunction. The plane changed its course almost immediately after takeoff and was in the waiting area for a while, producing fuel. It spent about 1 hour and 45 minutes in the air.