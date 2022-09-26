Russian health, education ministers arrive in Izhevsk after school shooting

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Health and Education Ministers, Mikhail Murashko and Sergey Kravtsov, have arrived in Izhevsk after a terror attack in one of the city’s schools, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

The two ministers, as well as medics and psychologists arrived onboard a special plane of the Russian emergencies ministry, which will evacuate those wounded to Moscow.

On Monday morning, an unidentified gunmen went on a shooting spree at school No. 88 in Izhevsk and eventually committed suicide. He killed 15 people, including 11 children and injured 24 others, including 22 minors. According to the Russian Investigative Committee (IC), the man was wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava hood. No ID’s were found on him. The IC has opened a criminal case under article 105 of the Criminal Code (the murder of two or more persons, including a minor or another person in a helpless state, committed in a socially dangerous way), and part 1 of article 222 of the Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, handover, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of firearms or their main parts and ammunition). Days of mourning have been declared in the Republic of Udmurtia until September 29.