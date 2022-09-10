Open fire in shopping mall Mercury in Ufa extinguished — Emergencies Ministry

UFA, September 10. /TASS/. Firefighters have eliminated an open fire in the Mercury shopping mall in Ufa, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"[At] 03:46 (01:46 Moscow time - TASS) the elimination of open fire [was declared]," the press service said.

The fire in the Mercury shopping mall was reported at 21:36 (19:36 Moscow time). Initially, open combustion was observed on the third floor of the building, later the fire covered the roof. The area of the fire was 5,400 square meters. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. According to the Emergencies Ministry, the latest fire safety check of the shopping mall has revealed 56 violations.