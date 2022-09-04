RT shooting crew comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye region

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The RT television channel reported on Sunday that its shooting crew came under shelling by Ukrainian troops near the city of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye region.

"Nationalists opened fire from grenade launchers when journalists were recording the work of the Tavrida Cossack battalion. A reconnaissance drone was also used," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The journalists found shelter in a basement of a nearby ruined house. Neither of them was hurt. By now the journalists have left the contact line.