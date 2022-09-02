Argentine police detain man that pointed gun at country’s vice president Kirchner — report

BUENOS AIRES, September 2. /TASS/. Argentine police on Thursday detained a man that pointed a gun at Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner near her home, the Cinco Noticias television channel reported.

The incident occurred when de Kirchner stepped out a car near her home. Footage broadcast by the channels shows a man in a crowd raising a gun and pointing it at the official at a close range.

The man could be a national of Brazil that had earlier been detained for illegal possession of weapons.

He was part of the crowd that camped out near the vice president’s home after prosecutors last week demanded a prison term of 12 years for de Kirchner, who was the country’s president from 2007 to 2015, on charges of corruption. The official said she was being persecuted by the opposition. A rally of her supporters turned into clashes with the police on August 27.