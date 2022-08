PYATIGORSK, August 24. /TASS/. The pilot of the Mi-2 helicopter that crashed in the Stavropol Region has not yet been discovered, Predgorny District head Nikolay Bondarenko told TASS, adding that the owner of the aircraft is being identified.

"We have not found the pilot yet, the law enforcement is on it, they are looking for the aircraft’s owner. So far, no casualties or injured have been discovered," he said.